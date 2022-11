Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are looking for solo cornets to complete their experienced cornet section. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements.



Contact:

If you're interested, please get in touch and we'll arrange dates to get you along to a couple of rehearsals at our band hall located OX12 8FR. Find out more by emailing