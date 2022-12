Cawthorne Brass Band December 6 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Ashton under Lyne Band December 5 • PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

City of Hull Band December 5 • New Year. New challenge????? First class Solo Baritone required for January 2023. Rehearsing Sunday and Wednesday evenings near the Humber Bridge under the musical direction of Dean Jones.

