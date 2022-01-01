1 to 2 of 2
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 5-Dec-2022
Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.
Contact:
Band Secretary: Gary Roylance at in strict confidence
Rehearsals are Mondays 8-10pm in our own band room in Ashton town centre.