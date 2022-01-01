Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 19-Dec-2022

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary at . Rehearsals Monday nights 8-10pm

