Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 19-Dec-2022

Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary at . Rehearsals Monday nights 8-10pm

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 5-Dec-2022

Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

Contact:
Band Secretary: Gary Roylance at in strict confidence
Rehearsals are Mondays 8-10pm in our own band room in Ashton town centre.

  Map to bandroom
