Oxford Cherwell Brass December 21 • Calling all bass players. We have positions open for Eflat and Bflat to join us in 2023. Our other open seats including percussion are now all spoken for. Weekly rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus additional sessions leading up to the Regionals.

Audley Brass December 21 • Audley Brass are seeking a EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and have several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band December 20 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room with percussion equipment permanently installed.

