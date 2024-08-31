1 to 1 of 1
Newtown Silver Band
Posted: 12-Jul-2024
Musical Director Following the retirement of our current Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service the band is seeking a new Musical Director to take the band forward. We are a 3rd section band with a busy programme and enthusiastic members.
1930 — 2130 in Newtown.
1930 — 2130 in Newtown.
Closing date for applications will be the 31st of August 2024.
Closing date for applications will be the 31st of August 2024.