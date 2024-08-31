                 

Newtown Silver Band

Posted: 12-Jul-2024

Required:
Musical Director Following the retirement of our current Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service the band is seeking a new Musical Director to take the band forward. We are a 3rd section band with a busy programme and enthusiastic members.

Contact:
At present the band rehearse every Thursday evening from
1930 — 2130 in Newtown.
Enquiries in strictest confidence to the Secretary at

Closing date for applications will be the 31st of August 2024.

  Map to bandroom   Newtown Silver Band
