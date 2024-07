Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

Posted: 26-Jul-2024

Required:

Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive, and to complete our rebuild, we have a vacancy for a Bb Bass player and Percussionists, Tuned and Kit. Rehearsals Tuesdays & Thursdays



Contact:

Apply in total confidence, either by email or telephone to our Musical Director at :-

or phone 07785 257129.

All applications treated in total .