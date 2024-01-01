1 to 2 of 2
Middleton Youth Band
Posted: 3-Aug-2024
Required:
Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.
Contact:
For more information/ informal chat please contact Louise 07944396136, or to register to join https://bit.ly/Mid-Youth-Register
Middleton Youth Band
Posted: 3-Aug-2024
Required:
Brass Tutor. We are looking to recruit one or more talented brass tutors to work with our beginner department, starting in September. Rehearsals: Mondays, 6-8pm in Middleton. Flexibility of these times and more hours can be available. Expenses available.
Contact:
For more information, an informal chat or to apply please contact Louise 07944 396 136, or .
All appointments are subject to DBS and background checks, and will be required to undertake safeguarding training.