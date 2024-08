Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band August 6 • Bracknell and Wokingham Band is seeking to appoint a musical director for Beaufort Band; an amateur windband, taking players age 18+. The band has an inclusive ethos and also welcomes players with a range of band experience. Rehearsals Wednesday pm

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band August 6 • BWCB is seeking to appoint a musical director for their Concert Band. It is a well-established amateur windband, which comprises non-auditioned players from the community, age 18+. Rehearsals in Wokingham, weekly on Wednesday evening during term time.

Ware Brass August 5 • Ware Brass (2nd Section, London and Southern Counties) is looking for a Musical Director.. We rehearse on a Monday night from 7.45pm to 10pm at The Village Hall, High Cross, Ware, SG11 1AN. More info at www.warebrass.com

