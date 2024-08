Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2024

Required:

The following positions are now available; 1st and 2nd cornet + 1st horn. Don't let age or lack of experience hold you back. Give us a try. We are a 4th section band and rehearse on Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar.



Contact:

Our bandroom is equal distance to Barnsley, Huddersfield and Sheffield, just 5 mins from J35A/36 M1. Contact Paul on 07989728474 or