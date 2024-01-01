1 to 2 of 2
wantage silver band
Posted: 8-Aug-2024
Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.
Contact:
Email , message via social media or complete an enquiry form at www.wantageband.org/contact-us. All enquiries can be made in complete confidence. Deadline for applications, 31st August.
Posted: 30-Jul-2024
Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for a Tenor Trombone and Percussion (Kit) player to join them and complete their setup. A very friendly band, feel free to contact for more information or a confidential chat.
Contact:
We rehearse in our own purpose built rehearsal studio in Wantage, Oxfordshire on Tuesday and Friday 7.30-9.30pm. Please email our Band Manager Lesley, . Alternatively, contact us through our website: www.wantageband.org