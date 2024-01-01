Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2024

Required:

We are on the lookout for enthusiastic musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for an Eb or BBb Bass Player, Back Row Cornet Player, and Percussionist. If you want to be part of a dedicated and friendly band, we would love to hear from you.



Contact:

Rehearsals are held every Wednesday 19:30 to 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station. For more information or to express your interest, contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (Director of Music) tel: 07834 855064.

Please note that all members must undergo vetting.