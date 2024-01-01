                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2024

Required:
We are on the lookout for enthusiastic musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for an Eb or BBb Bass Player, Back Row Cornet Player, and Percussionist. If you want to be part of a dedicated and friendly band, we would love to hear from you.

Contact:
Rehearsals are held every Wednesday 19:30 to 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station. For more information or to express your interest, contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (Director of Music) tel: 07834 855064.
Please note that all members must undergo vetting.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Midlands Police Band

August 12 • We are on the lookout for enthusiastic musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for an Eb or BBb Bass Player, Back Row Cornet Player, and Percussionist. If you want to be part of a dedicated and friendly band, we would love to hear from you.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

August 12 • Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.

Newstead Brass

August 11 • After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join a driven & hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top