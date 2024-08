Harlow Brass Band August 15 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.. Contact:

Simon Langton Brass August 14 • Due to various end of term leavers, SLB (2nd section) has vacancies for 2nd Baritone, Tutti Solo Cornet, and a back row cornet player (negotiable) prepared to work with our next influx of young players. Mixed Age/Gender and ability/experienced band.

Hathersage Band August 13 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

