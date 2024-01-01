                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Aug-2024

Required:
We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome

Contact:
We rehearse in Chinnor on a Wednesday evening and have a good, balanced, sensible diary of engagements and activities. Please contact the band secretary, or call 07368 286211 for more details. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Jul-2024

Required:
Require a Bass player (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano cornet and Percussionist. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band that will start 2025 at the top of their Regional league table. We are located in South Oxfordshire and have our own bandroom in Chinnor

Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesday evenings and have a varied but sensible diary of engagements and contests. We would love to hear from you so please contact the secretary, or call 07368 286211. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

August 16 • Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. . Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Mereside Brass

August 16 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

