Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Aug-2024

Required:

We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome



Contact:

We rehearse in Chinnor on a Wednesday evening and have a good, balanced, sensible diary of engagements and activities. Please contact the band secretary, or call 07368 286211 for more details. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Jul-2024

Required:

Require a Bass player (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano cornet and Percussionist. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band that will start 2025 at the top of their Regional league table. We are located in South Oxfordshire and have our own bandroom in Chinnor



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday evenings and have a varied but sensible diary of engagements and contests. We would love to hear from you so please contact the secretary, or call 07368 286211. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE