Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band August 18 • Are you joining Reading University this year? Do you play a brass or percussion instrument? If so, we'd love to hear from you!

Kingdom Brass August 18 • Kingdom Brass invites applications for a percussionist (ideally kit and tuned). It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Kingdom Brass August 18 • Kingdom Brass invites applications for a back row cornet - position negotiable. It's an exciting new era for Kingdom Brass with Katrina Marzella-Wheeler at the helm, with a full schedule of engagements in the diary for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

