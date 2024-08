Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Elland Silver Band

Posted: 20-Aug-2024

Required:

Have vacancies for an ambitious SOLO CORNET and Eb or BBb BASS to join us in time for the Scottish Open Brass Band Championships in November. University Students attending Huddersfield, Leeds or Manchester Universities are very welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday and Thursday, 8 — 10pm at our Headquarters at Spa Well, Dewsbury Road, Elland, HX5 9AZ. Please apply in confidence to