East London Brass August 21 • SOLO CORNET - ELB have an exciting opportunity for a skilled SOLO CORNET player to join our driven & ambitious Championship section band.. . Rehearsals are Thursday nights in Walthamstow, 7.45-10pm

Elland Silver Band August 20 • Have vacancies for an ambitious SOLO CORNET and Eb or BBb BASS to join us in time for the Scottish Open Brass Band Championships in November. University Students attending Huddersfield, Leeds or Manchester Universities are very welcome.

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band August 19 • We are a busy and very friendly 1st section band with 4 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET - FLUGEL HORN - Bb BASS - TUNED PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

