Newtown Silver Band

Posted: 22-Aug-2024

Required:

MUSICAL DIRECTOR. The band invites applications for the position of Musical Director following the retirement of our current Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service. Third Section band based in Mid-Wales. We have a full band of over 30 players.



Contact:

Enquiries in strictest confidence to the Secretary at



Closing date for applications will be the 31st of August 2024.

Auditions will take place during September & October 2024.