Haverhill Silver Band August 23 • HSB has a vacancy for a first-class trombone player from mid-September due to relocation for university. With a busy concert programme and upcoming contests including Wychavon and the Senior Cup, this is a great opportunity for the right player!

Bedford Town Band August 22 • Bedford Town Band are looking for a Rep cornet and 2nd euph and BBb bassfollowing retirements. We are off to Wychavon on November 2nd where we came 3rd last year with the solo prize and best baritones. Looking to improve in our 5th at the area last year

Newtown Silver Band August 22 • . MUSICAL DIRECTOR.. The band invites applications for the position of. Musical Director following the retirement of our current. Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service. Third Section band based in Mid-Wales.. We have a full band of over 30 players..

