Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 23-Aug-2024

Required:
HSB has a vacancy for a first-class trombone player from mid-September due to relocation for university. With a busy concert programme and upcoming contests including Wychavon and the Senior Cup, this is a great opportunity for the right player!

Contact:
The band rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, with extra Sunday rehearsals prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at .

