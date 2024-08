Harlow Brass Band August 27 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Middleton August 26 • Positions vacant: Middleton: Middleton Band (NW Area) have vacancies for Baritone, Eb or Bb Bass and Percussion. . Rehearsals are held on Monday & Thursday at 8pm under Musical Director Jamie Cooper.

Croy Silver Band August 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, have a number of exciting contest opportunities available. We have contest vacancies on 2nd Trombone and Percussion and would also welcome enquiries from cornet players (position negotiable).

