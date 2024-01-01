                 

Ilkeston Brass

Posted: 2-Sep-2024

Required:
Ilkeston Brass are looking for front and back row cornet players, positions negotiable! Weâ€™re a friendly band in the process of building our numbers back up to full strength. We perform a varied concert programme and are a key part of the community.

Contact:
Ilkeston Brass has over 100 years of history that we're keen to keep alive. If you would like to join us, please contact our band manager Isobel Burton, . We meet at 6.30-8.30pm on Sundays, with our training band at 5-6pm.

  Map to bandroom   Ilkeston Brass

Ilkeston Brass

Posted: 2-Sep-2024

Required:
Ilkeston Brass are looking for a principal cornet player to lead the band as we move forward. Are you looking for a friendly local band with a reasonable but varied concert programme through the year? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Contact:
With over 100 years of history that we're keen to keep alive, Ilkeston Brass has strong links with the local community. If you would like to join us, please contact our band manager Isobel Burton . We meet at 6.30-8.30pm on Sundays.

  Map to bandroom   Ilkeston Brass

Ilkeston Brass

Posted: 2-Sep-2024

Required:
Ilkeston Brass are looking for a new Musical Director to build the band to full strength and develop the band going forward. We have own bandroom, a core group of dedicated, friendly players, and a large library of music ready and waiting to be played.

Contact:
The band has over 100 years of history that we're keen to keep alive. If you would be interested in being MD for Ilkeston, please contact our band manager Isobel Burton, . We rehearse at 6.30-8.30pm on Sundays.

  Map to bandroom   Ilkeston Brass
