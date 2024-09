September 6 • Hucknall& Linby Band ( 1 section ) are looking for a Bflat bass player to strengthen the ranks. We rehearse on Thursday 7.30 - 9.30 in Hucknall, Nottingham.

September 3 • The Marple Band . . Required:. Cornet vacancies (position negotiable )to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with MD Nick Birch

September 3 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.