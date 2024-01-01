Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Regent Brass

Posted: 17-Sep-2024

Required:

Looking for an exciting new musical challenge? Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) are a friendly and progressive 1st Section band based in central London with current vacancies for a Solo Horn, Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion. All other players are also welcome!



Contact:

The band rehearses on Thursday evenings from 7:30pm at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, NW3 2BL. To find out more please contact band manager Ollie Pugh at .

