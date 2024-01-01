Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 17-Sep-2024

Required:

Corby Silver Band are looking to recruit a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are looking for someone with vision and drive to motivate and develop the band in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We are close to the top of the Midlands 4th section table.



Contact:

Rehearsals take place on Monday evenings at 8pm in our own band club NN17 2QW with additional rehearsals as required.

Please email to register your interest or for more information. Closing date 12th October

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:

We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.



Contact:

The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 24-Aug-2024

Required:

We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.



Contact:

The band rehearse on Monday evenings in the Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road NN17 2QW with occasional additional rehearsals on a Wednesday. For more information, please contact us at or find us on Facebook.