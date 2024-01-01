1 to 1 of 1
Shirley Band
Posted: 20-Sep-2024
Required:
The Shirley Band has a vacancy for a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST, with the opportunity to cover timpani and kit, to join our thriving, friendly band. We have a sensible diary of engagements and are a hard-working, committed team led by our MD, Tom Stoneman.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Dorridge and Hockley Heath, Solihull, which are easily accessible from across the Midlands. Please email Sally at for more information or to apply for the position.