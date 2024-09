Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Midsomer Norton and Radstock Silver Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2024

Required:

Are you looking for a new musical challenge? We are a friendly 4th section band and our current MD is retiring. We are therefore looking to appoint an experienced MD or someone looking to further their career in music to this post.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesdays and Fridays in Radstock. For the full job description and to register your interest please email by Monday 30th September