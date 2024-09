CLEETHORPES BAND CIO September 24 • Cleethorpes Band have vacancies for a solo cornet, euphonium and bass. All positions negotiable.

Leicestershire Co-op Band September 24 • Due to seating change we are currently looking to recruit a EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Leicestershire Co-op Band September 24 • We currently have a vacancy for PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead our ambitious band. The band is preparing for NEMBBA Autumn contest, alongside concert programme, leading to 2025 contest season.

