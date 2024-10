Longridge Band October 5 • North West Championship Section Longridge Band invite applications for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. As a band with a proven record of developing new talented soloists, we encourage applications from both experienced and upcoming cornet players.

City of Bath Brass Band October 4 • We're currently seeking a second trombone and front-row cornets to complete our band. We're a hard-working, friendly third section band with a full events calendar rehearsing in the City Centre.

Epping Forest Band October 4 • We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. Our various concert programs include performances here and abroad . We are in need of a Tenor Horn (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards