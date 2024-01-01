Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2024

Required:

Do you only have time for part time band commitment. Do you work shifts and have to miss some rehearsals. Do you fancy playing at a second band, possibly without registering.Looking for a first band. If yes to any of these,contact us,we are interested.



Contact:

Having lost several players to higher section bands last year we have various vacancies. Even job shares possible. Contact Paul 07989728474 or . Rehearsals Monday & Friday. 5 mins from J35A/36 M1