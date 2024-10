Boarshurst Silver Band October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a FRONT ROW CORNET (4 th seat) to join our. team as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band. with high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

Boarshurst Silver Band October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) have a SOLO EUPHONIUM vacancy. We are a hard. working and friendly band with high ambitions. We return to the Championship Section in. 2025, our diary has a sensible mix of concerts/contests inc Spring Festival +Whit Friday.

Boarshurst Silver Band October 6 • Boarshurst Silver Band (NW Area) require a BBflat BASS player to complete our Bass team. as we return to the Championship Section. Under MD Jamie Prophet we are a band with. high ambition, motivated to perform at the highest level.

