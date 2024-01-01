                 

Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2024

Required:
Musical Director required for a thriving second section band in South East Wales with a track record of success over the past five years. - Rehearsals: Tuesday 19:30-21:30 - National Finalists: 2021, 2022, 2023 - Healthy list of engagements ahead.

Contact:
To apply for this position, please complete the expressions of interest form here: https:/­/­forms.microsoft.com/­e/­0AWSAV47xd

You can also visit us on Facebook for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Cross Keys Silver Band
