Cross Keys Silver Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2024

Required:

Musical Director required for a thriving second section band in South East Wales with a track record of success over the past five years. - Rehearsals: Tuesday 19:30-21:30 - National Finalists: 2021, 2022, 2023 - Healthy list of engagements ahead.



Contact:

To apply for this position, please complete the expressions of interest form here: https:/­/­forms.microsoft.com/­e/­0AWSAV47xd

You can also visit us on Facebook for more information.