Cross Keys Silver Band
Posted: 10-Oct-2024
Required:
Musical Director required for a thriving second section band in South East Wales with a track record of success over the past five years. - Rehearsals: Tuesday 19:30-21:30 - National Finalists: 2021, 2022, 2023 - Healthy list of engagements ahead.
Contact:
To apply for this position, please complete the expressions of interest form here: https://forms.microsoft.com/e/0AWSAV47xd
You can also visit us on Facebook for more information.Map to bandroom Cross Keys Silver Band