Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:

PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER Our kit player has moved to university for new exciting studies and challenges Looking for a kit player to join our percussion team. Solos and features supported. PERCUSSION - KIT PLAYER - VACANCY



Contact:

We can also provide you with a practice kit with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm in our own bandroom, DODWORTH, NEAR BARNSLEY, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2024

Required:

FRONT ROW CORNET VACANCY Have you moved to South Yorkshire for university or college? looking for a band to keep up with your music? looking for a band to improve your CV info? Dodworth Colliery Brass have immediate vacancies for FRONT ROW CORNET



Contact:

We can provide instruments with flexible rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays, 7:30pm own bandroom, S75 3RF, close to J37, M1. Lifts available. MD — GEOF BENSON

