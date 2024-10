Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Golborne Brass

Posted: 23-Oct-2024

Required:

Golborne band, near Warrington NW area, just promoted to 2nd section and current 3rd section National Champions are recruiting the following to complete our lineup: Basses (either kind), 2nd horn and Front Row cornet.



Contact:

Enquire in confidence by contacting either:

Band manager: Norma Tinsley — 07768 142999

MD: Les Webb — 07740 864676

All conversations will be treated with the upmost discretion.