Croy Silver Band

Posted: 26-Oct-2024

Required:

Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, would welcome enquiries from Cornet players (position negotiable) and Percussionists as we look to build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025.



Contact:

To find out more, please email , or contact us through our Facebook page (@croysilverband) or via our website: www.croysilverband.com