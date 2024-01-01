1 to 1 of 1
VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 26-Oct-2024
Required:
Due to the relocation of our current Musical Director, Adam Delbridge-Smith, we are seeking his successor to be a committed, dynamic and progressive individual to take post from January 2025. Applications will close on Friday the 15th November
Contact:
The band rehearse in our own band room on Tuesday & Thursday evenings 8-10pm
If you have the vision and energy to lead us to the North West Area and beyond, send your application to with how you aim to take the band forward