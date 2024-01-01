1 to 3 of 3
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 8-Nov-2024
Required:
The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of participation so you are never bored!
Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 8-Nov-2024
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.
Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2024
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player, get in touch.
Contact:
There has never been a better time to come and really enjoy your banding! Great, friendly, social band!
Contact us in strict confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774