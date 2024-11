Welwyn Garden City Band November 8 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band (Second Section from January 2025). Looking forward to the Area Contest in March, we have vacancies for additional PERCUSSIONISTS to join our over-worked percussion super-hero.

Littleport Brass Band November 8 • Littleport Band are looking for enthusiastic and talented 1st baritone and 2nd trombone players. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Dobcross Silver Band November 8 • The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of. participation so you are never bored!

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards