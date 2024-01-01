1 to 2 of 2
Llandudno Town Band
Posted: 15-Nov-2024
Required:
Require a baritone / horn, bass and 2nd percussion to complete our line up. Our band has consolidated into an enthusiastic strong outfit. We have a junior band working along the local education authority.
Contact:
We rehearse on a Monday and starting in January a "creative" Thursday rehearsal 7:30-9:30pm.
If interested please contact us via our website email portal lltb.co.uk
Llandudno Town Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2024
Required:
Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.
Contact:
A warm welcome guaranteed. Apply through the email portal on our Llandudno Town Band website — lltb.co.uk