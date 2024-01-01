Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Llandudno Town Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2024

Required:

Require a baritone / horn, bass and 2nd percussion to complete our line up. Our band has consolidated into an enthusiastic strong outfit. We have a junior band working along the local education authority.



Contact:

We rehearse on a Monday and starting in January a "creative" Thursday rehearsal 7:30-9:30pm.

If interested please contact us via our website email portal lltb.co.uk

Llandudno Town Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2024

Required:

Llandudno Town Band - An ambitious highly respected band just requires a horn/baritone, bass and possibly a cornet for a full compliment. Rehearses every Monday alongside our creative 2nd rehearsal, starting in the New Year known as Thursday Live.



Contact:

A warm welcome guaranteed. Apply through the email portal on our Llandudno Town Band website — lltb.co.uk