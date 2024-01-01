Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Enderby Concert Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2024

Required:

Position Vacant: Enderby Concert Band MD --- Enderby Concert Band is looking to appoint a musical director to lead us in our love of brass band music. The band was created as a non-competing band in 2008 for all ages with currently around 40 players



Contact:

The Band rehearse on a Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in Narborough, Leics

If you are looking to lead a friendly and thriving band, we would love to hear from you.

For more information contact Rob (Chair)

07967 119775

