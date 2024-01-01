                 

Positions Vacant

Enderby Concert Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2024

Required:
Position Vacant: Enderby Concert Band MD --- Enderby Concert Band is looking to appoint a musical director to lead us in our love of brass band music. The band was created as a non-competing band in 2008 for all ages with currently around 40 players

Contact:
The Band rehearse on a Thursday evening from 7.15pm to 9.15pm in Narborough, Leics
If you are looking to lead a friendly and thriving band, we would love to hear from you.

For more information contact Rob (Chair)
07967 119775

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Concert Band
Vacancies

Enderby Concert Band

