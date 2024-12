December 5 • Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band is looking for players! An inclusive non-contesting band, we welcome players at all levels. Vacancies for Solo & 2nd Cornet, 1st Horn, Euphonium, Bass Trombone and Percussion; instruments available.

December 5 • FRONT ROW CORNET - position negotiable. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to fill our only vacancy?

December 4 • We are looking for a Bb Bass and Tuned Percussionist to join us to complete our player line up. We are a friendly and social band and have a schedule of concerts/contests planed for 2025, with the aim of progressing further into the Championship Section.