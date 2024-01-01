                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 19-Dec-2024

Required:
Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Our current members are flexible so we are keen to hear from players of any instrument, but particularly looking for tenor horn and lower brass (bass trombone & basses).

Please contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

December 24 • Solo Baritone Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line up building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top