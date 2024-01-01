Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 19-Dec-2024

Required:

Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.



Contact:

Our current members are flexible so we are keen to hear from players of any instrument, but particularly looking for tenor horn and lower brass (bass trombone & basses).

Please contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817