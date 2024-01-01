1 to 2 of 2
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 24-Dec-2024
Required:
Solo Baritone Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line up building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats.
Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ
Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2024
Required:
Solo Baritone and Percussion required to add to the band building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats to add to the continually improving ensemble.
Contact:
Please contact Richard Stevens 07808179111 or Duncan Beckley 07973389707
or email
Rehearsals are on Thursday's 7:45-9:45 pm at Manygates Adult Education Centre in Wakefield WF2 7DQ