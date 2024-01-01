Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2024

Required:

Looking to return to playing a brass or percussion instrument? Or to move to a band with flexible rehearsals? We are happy to hear from anyone in addition to our current team! This allows for flexibility in concerts; previously we played with 5 basses!



Contact:

In confidence via

Or via any of our socials on Facebook, Threads, X, BlueSky

MD: GEOF BENSON

OWN BANDROOM, S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 — M1

rehearsals Monday & Thursday Evenings

www.dodworthcollieryband.co.uk

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2024

Required:

Immediate vacancy for KIT PLAYER (PERCUSSION) looking for an individual to join our Percussion Section, to work alongside our band. FEATURES & SOLOS supported. Practice Kit also available We are rehearsing in readiness for the Yorkshire Regional Contest



Contact:

In confidence via

Or via any of our socials on Facebook, Threads, X, BlueSky

MD: GEOF BENSON

OWN BANDROOM, S75 3RF, 5mins from J37 — M1

rehearsals Monday & Thursday Evenings

www.dodworthcollieryband.co.uk