Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 4-Jan-2025

Required:
We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.

Contact:
If you have any questions or would like to meet us, please email on

What's on

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 23 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 1 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies

Harlow Brass Band

January 4 • We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.

Epping Forest Band

January 3 • We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.

The Cobham Band

January 2 • After 12 years absence, The Cobham Band (crowned most entertaining band at SCABA 2024) will return to the Regional contest in March 2025. We seek players to join us in this challenge and our regular concert and bandstand programme through the year.

Pro Cards

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

