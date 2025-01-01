1 to 2 of 2
Harlow Brass Band
Posted: 4-Jan-2025
Required:
We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.
Contact:
you have any questions or would like to meet us, please email on
