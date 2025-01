Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Roberts Bakery Band

Posted: 5-Jan-2025

Required:

New year, new band? We are looking to recruit a new member for our cornet team ahead of the NW Regional Area contest. Position negotiable. Please get in touch if you wish to become the latest member of our progressive and friendly band!



Contact:

Feel free to contact us in confidence via our social media channels, our website www.robertsbakeryband.org or via e-mail if you are interested or would like to know more