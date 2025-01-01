                 

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 13-Jan-2025

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Championship section) seeks a talented Eb Bass player to join the band after the regional contest and in time for the Senior Cup and Whit Friday. The band enjoys a balanced workload of concerts and contests throughout the year.

Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band
