Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 13-Jan-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Championship section) seeks a talented Eb Bass player to join the band after the regional contest and in time for the Senior Cup and Whit Friday. The band enjoys a balanced workload of concerts and contests throughout the year.
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at