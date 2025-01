Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 16-Jan-2025

Required:

Abertillery Town Band are current Welsh 2nd Section Champions and are looking to strengthen their Front Row Cornet line, to defend their title in 2025. We are a busy band with Contest and Concert engagements in the Diary for this year.



Contact:

Apply to Chair Nigel Bard on 07568504384 / or MD

Stephen Sykes on 07971 635329 /