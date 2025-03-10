                 

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2025

Required:
Our busy and very friendly 2nd section band will have 2 vacancies from 10th March 2025 - TENOR HORN - Bb BASS. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

Contact:
If you would like to come along to meet us, please email us at . We look forward to hearing from you :)

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2025

Required:
ARE YOU ABLE TO TEACH BRASS? We are seeking a skilled & enthusiastic brass musician with first-rate teaching & communication skills to lead and grow our Wotton Family Brass initiative - Tuesdays 6.30 - 7.30pm. THIS IS A PAID POSITION

Contact:
If you can plan engaging sessions & motivate & develop players with varying levels of ability, please get in touch at

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Friday 31 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 7 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Clare Church

Saturday 8 February • St Peter and St Paul Church, Clare, Suffolk CO10 8NY

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

