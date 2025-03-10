Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2025

Required:

Our busy and very friendly 2nd section band will have 2 vacancies from 10th March 2025 - TENOR HORN - Bb BASS. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.



Contact:

If you would like to come along to meet us, please email us at . We look forward to hearing from you :)

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2025

Required:

ARE YOU ABLE TO TEACH BRASS? We are seeking a skilled & enthusiastic brass musician with first-rate teaching & communication skills to lead and grow our Wotton Family Brass initiative - Tuesdays 6.30 - 7.30pm. THIS IS A PAID POSITION



Contact:

If you can plan engaging sessions & motivate & develop players with varying levels of ability, please get in touch at