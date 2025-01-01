                 

The Medway Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for 2nd Cornet. Come and join this friendly but ambitious Championship Band: the best brass band in Kent by far!

Contact:
Contact Richard Parsons, Band Manager, at

  The Medway Band
Vacancies

