Croy Silver Band January 29 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

The Medway Band January 28 • We have vacancies for 2nd Cornet. Come and join this friendly but ambitious Championship Band: the best brass band in Kent by far!

Crewe Brass January 28 • We are looking for a TUNED PERC player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

