Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs a FLUGEL for the Regional contest on 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 17-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs TROMBONES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Friday 31 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 7 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015. N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 8 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Clare Church

Saturday 8 February • St Peter and St Paul Church, Clare, Suffolk CO10 8NY

