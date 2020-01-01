1 to 1 of 1
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 1-Nov-2020
Required:
We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests
Contact:
We are based in South Warwickshire with our own band hall. To find details of rehearsals please contact the band secretary on 07598971265 or 01789 269032. We look forward to meeting you.
